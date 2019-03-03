1 dead, 3 injured in crash near Sahara and Decatur

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department says one person died and three others were hurt in a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Sahara and Decatur.

It was there officers say a vehicle was struck by an SUV carrying three people.

The driver of the first vehicle was killed.

Metro says all three people in the SUV were taken to the hosptial with non-life threatening injuries.

The police department says impairment is not suspected at this time.

The area was shutdown for hours, but has since been reopened.