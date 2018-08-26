1,500 NVEnergy customers without power near Decatur, Cactus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in the area.

ORIGINAL: 1,500 NVEnergy customers near Decatur Boulevard and Cactus Avenue are without power due to damaged equipment in the area.

NVEnergy expects the problem to be resolved by 11:45 A.M.