News

1,500 NVEnergy customers without power near Decatur, Cactus

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 10:27 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 11:31 AM PDT

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in the area. 

ORIGINAL: 1,500 NVEnergy customers near Decatur Boulevard and Cactus Avenue are without power due to damaged equipment in the area. 

NVEnergy expects  the problem to be resolved by 11:45 A.M. 

