43-year-old inmate serving time for sexual coercion dies in prison

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that Inmate John Ibarra died at the Regional Medical Facility located in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City at 5:13 a.m. on Aug. 2. 

The 43-year-old Ibarra was committed from Clark County on Nov. 29, 2016, and a parole violator who was serving a sentence of 28 to 72 months for Coercion Sexually Motivated.

