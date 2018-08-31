8 News NOW begins in-depth look on marijuana tax money Video

LAS VEGAS - Cannabis in Nevada became legal almost two years ago.

A lot of people voted "yes" in hopes that the money raised from taxes would be spent on schools. However, the issue is very complicated.

Who is reaping the benefits?

Five hundred twenty-nine million worth of marijuana was sold through the month of June, that's 40% more than what was expected. That's also $70 million in tax revenue.

"It’s more tax raised by marijuana than alcohol. So, that tells you how significant this is," said State Senator Tick Segerblom.

The Clark County School District gets about 65% of that total. That's about $18,632,000. With more than 300,000 students, it estimates out to approximately $55 per student.

It's hard to say how that money will be split up because it goes into CCSD's existing budget.

According to CCSD, the budget process is still unfolding.

Back in March, former superintendent Pat Skorkowsky talked about the issue.

"What the actual writing of the bill says is that it will go into the distributive schools account. It doesn't say though that it is additional funds for education on top of what is already in place. And so many people misunderstand that when the marijuana tax goes in to the distributive schools account, some other dollars come out so that they can be used elsewhere," said Skorkowsky.

Segerblom wants to change that. He just requested a bill that would allow that 10% tax to stay in the county where it was generated.

"When you buy marijuana, there's a 10% tax on top that goes to schools. The current law says that money goes to what's called the general fund and the general fund is spread around the entire state," Segarblom said. "A lot of the counties in Nevada don't allow it. So, why should they get a percentage of our tax money when they won't even allow people to buy or sell marijuana in their county?"

8 News NOW we'll have a better idea when the school district's revised final budget is adopted in December.

When it comes to finding out exactly where the money goes, it's a complex issue and we'll continue to work through it bringing the latest.