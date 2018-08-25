8 News NOW Sports Special Edition Video

LAS VEGAS - The 8 News NOW Friday night sports special has full coverage of all local sports from the football field to the ice rink.

All sports in Las Vegas are making the headlines from the Golden Knights, lights, Aces, prep, and college football. We didn’t forget 51’s Baseball, PGA Golf and much more with individual performances standing out.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis shares the stories happening around the Las Vegas valley.