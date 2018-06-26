8 On Your Side: Most common scam in Nevada deals with debt collection Video

LAS VEGAS - Nevada's most common scam is a debt collection scam in which scammers call or contact a person lying about the amount or status of their debt. During the call, often, the scammers threaten to sue, along with failing to identify themselves as debt collectors or send a written notice of any debt.

To sum it up, the scammers do any and everything that violates any provision of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

There's a map of the United States by 'Your Local Security,' shows the type of scams that are most prevalent across the country by each state.

There were about 657 debt collections scams reported in Nevada, and most of them were reported in Las Vegas and Henderson.

But, those aren't the only scams people should be aware of because when it comes to all scams, Nevada ranks third in the country.

Other types of common fraud include imposter scams. That's when someone pretends to be with the IRS or government and asks for money or additional personal information that can lead to identity theft.

Should you run into an incident in which you think, you're dealing with a fake debt collector tell them you won't discuss any debt with them until you receive a written validation notice in the mail that includes the amount of your debt, and the name of the creditor.

If they refuse, do not pay and don't give away any personal information like social security numbers, bank account or credit card information over the phone- because that could lead to a new scam or identity theft.