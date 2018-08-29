8 On Your Side: When Social Security incorrectly reports you deceased

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - What do you do if you're incorrectly marked as dead by the Social Security Administration when you are still very much alive?

It happened to an 8 News Now viewers.

8 News Now received an email from a viewer saying he's been trying to fix an error at Social Security that marks him as deceased even though he's clearly alive.

8 On Your Side contacted the Social Security Administration.

They told us this type of error isn't common. Of the 2.8 million deaths reported to SSA every year, they claim less than one-third of one percent need to be corrected.

That means that there are thousands of people every year that are still alive and have been incorrectly marked as deceased by SSA and if that happens to you it can affect all areas of your life.

Often people find out about the error when they go to the bank and their ATM isn't working or pharmacy, hospital or doctor and they no longer have health insurance -- all because of an error in the system.

This usually starts with just a simple numerical error and then can spiral out of control and it can take months to fix.

So, what do you do if you're erroneously marked as deceased when you are very much alive? The SSA says you should visit your local Social Security office as soon as possible and bring original documents of one of the following forms of ID - passport, driver's license, employee ID card, military record, school ID card, record or report card, marriage or divorce record, adoption record, health insurance card, certified copy of your medical records or life insurance policy.

Again, photocopies won't be accepted. You need original documents or certified copies.

After SSA corrects the record, they'll offer you a letter you can show or give to doctors, banks or anyone else to show your death was incorrectly reported. That also has a name. It's called the "erroneous death case third party contact" notice.

Again, it's not really common but it can and does happen. Here is a link from SSA with more information.