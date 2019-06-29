UPDATE: Police suspect driver was impaired when she crashed into RTC paratransit bus on Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a critical injury crash that occurred at 12:51 p.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard and Summit Hill Lane, near Simmons Street.
According to Metro, several vehicles were involved in the crash and 9 people have been transported to the hospital.
Two of the victims of this crash are listed in serious condition, but officers don’t believe their injuries to be life-threatening. The driver of a Pontiac, whom officers believe was responsible for the crash, is believed to have be driving impaired.