LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — The NVEnergy “Outages and Emergency” page shows roughly 980 customers without power in the area of Sunset Road and Boulder Highway.

Numerous traffic lights are down on Boulder Highway, so be extra vigilant while traveling in the area.

The outage is expected to be resolved by 9:15 a.m.