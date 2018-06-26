Aces and Eights: Kevaney Martin takes on Bill Laimbeer in a game of 'HORSE' Video

LAS VEGAS - The city's WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces, are lead by Head Coach and former NBA player Bill Laimbeer. Standing at 6-feet-11-inches tall, Laimbeer made a living going toe-to-toe during his 14-year NBA career with hall of fame centers on a nightly basis.

But what set him apart was his ability to not only roll to the basket, but to also fade to the perimeter and knock down the long ball.

Laimbeer is known as an all-time great and even considered as one of the best shooting centers ever. So does the ‘notorious bad boy’ still have it?

In this week's Aces and Eights, Sports Reporter Kevaney Martin challenges Laimbeer to a good old game of 'HORSE' to find out.



