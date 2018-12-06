Acts of Kindness: Andrew Godfrey

A young man gathered the community to make soft Disney – themed wigs for kids fighting cancer. We managed to surprise Andrew Godfrey with our Acts of Kindness Award.
Times are tough in Southern Nevada. Many are in need and are dealing with the worry and stress of wondering how they are going to make ends meet. The good news is that generosity is alive and well in Las Vegas. People are showing acts of kindness every day towards family, friends, neighbors and even strangers. All too often, these amazing people go unrecognized for their selflessness. We'd like to meet these people and reward them for helping others.