Aeromexico expands service between Mexico, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the third time in the last month, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has announced a new international route in and out of McCarran International Airport.

Viva Aerobus, the fourth-largest domestic carrier in Mexico, has added non-stop flights to Monterrey. Its Mexico City route proved lucrative for the airline, so it comes as no surprise that it has chosen to add routes to the city that houses their headquarters.

It’s part of an aggressive effort by the LVCVA to attract more international carriers and add more routes into the Las Vegas valley.

Mexico accounts for the second highest number of international visitors to Las Vegas per year at 1.2 million, just behind Canada. That’s about 20 percent of Las Vegas’ 7 million annual foreign visitors.

It will offer flights on Thurs. and Sun. to Monterrey and the air carrier will use the Airbus A-320 for the routes, which seat 186 passengers.

The LVCVA predicts the new flights will inject about $27 million dollars into the local economy.