Some international news agencies are reporting a business jet flying from Las Vegas to Mexico Sunday crashed, killing all 14 people on board.

The crash reportedly happened in a mountainous area in northern Mexico, according to a story on BNOnews.com. The plane was flying to Monterrey and lost contact with authorities on Sunday afternoon.

The plane was returning to Mexico after the passengers watched the boxing match between Daniel Jacobs and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.