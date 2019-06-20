Alleged burglar arrested following shooting of Henderson homeowner

A man accused of shooting a Henderson homeowner was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. According to police, on Wednesday, the victim was shot by the alleged intruder when he walked in on him burglarizing his home.

The home is located in the 100 block of Ivy Street near E. Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Henderson Police didn’t release any information about where the suspect was arrested.