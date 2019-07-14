Animal Foundation hopes free pet adoptions leads to home for over 700 animals

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) — The days surrounding the Fourth of July are always a busy time for shelters and in just 10 days they’ve experienced their highest intake of the year.

Many pets are frightened by fireworks, manage to escape, and eventually make their way to the Animal Foundation.

Within the first 10 days of July, the Animal Foundation took in almost 700 animals, many of them dogs. Of those, about 30-percent were claimed by their owners but hundreds more still need homes.

That’s why today the animal foundation waived all adoptions fees for dogs and cats. The free pet adoptions included spaying or neutering the pets, microchips, and vaccines.