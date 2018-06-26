News

Animal Foundation to start fostering animals to make room when at capacity

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 11:58 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 12:00 AM PDT

Animal Foundation to start fostering animals to make room when at capacity

LAS VEGAS - A dangerous situation is brewing at the Animal Foundation. It turns out the shelters are too full.

Currently, more than 1,000 animals are being housed at the Animal Foundation.  In an effort to keep from turning any animals away, the facility is launching a new program that essentially lets people test out the animals by fostering them.

8 News Now Reporter Darlene Melendez has more on the story.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected