Animal Foundation to start fostering animals to make room when at capacity

LAS VEGAS - A dangerous situation is brewing at the Animal Foundation. It turns out the shelters are too full.

Currently, more than 1,000 animals are being housed at the Animal Foundation. In an effort to keep from turning any animals away, the facility is launching a new program that essentially lets people test out the animals by fostering them.

8 News Now Reporter Darlene Melendez has more on the story.