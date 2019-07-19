Area 51 curiosity led to Extraterrestrial Highway name

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 8 News Now was there for the unveiling of the Extraterrestrial Highway (formerly Highway 375) in rural Nevada.

Plenty of dignitaries were on hand that day in 1996, including Bob Miller, Governor of Nevada and stars of the movie, “Independence Day.” The area, about 100 miles north of Las Vegas has garnered more attention lately with a group on Facebook encouraging people to meet in Rachel, Nevada to storm Area 51 in search of any aliens that might be there.

Investigative Journalist George Knapp was at the unveiling and reported from the scene April 18, 1996.

Visit our Area 51 special section.