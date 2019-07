LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of N. Nellis Boulevard and E. Carey Avenue. Carey and Nellis is closed to drivers as police investigate.

According to officers, around 1:34 p.m. traffic officers were called to investigate the wreck.

Three people were taken to the hospital. That is where one person died from their injuries.

Metro has not released any information as to what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.