Ballpark food becoming fixture during Aviator games

The Las Vegas Aviators return home this weekend to begin a five-game series against Reno.

One of the nice things about the new Las Vegas Ballpark is some of the unique food on the menu during games. In the latest edition of ‘Flyin High’ 8 News Now explored the variety of food selections the new ballpark has to offer with one that appears to stick out with the fans.

Out in centerfield, one spot has a food dish with a little kick.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.