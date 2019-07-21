Black Georgia lawmaker says she was ‘verbally attacked’ by man who told her to ‘go back where you came from’

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) — A white man has admitted to cursing at a pregnant black Georgia lawmaker for taking too many items into a supermarket express lane but denies telling her, “go back where you came from.”

Georgia state Rep. Erica Thomas posted a video to Facebook Friday saying that she was “verbally attacked” by a man who told her to “go back where you came from.” Thomas, who is black, says she was standing in the express line while grocery shopping when a man started yelling at her for having too many items.

“I’m at the grocery and I’m in… the aisle that says ’10 Items or Less.’ Yes, I have 15 items, but I’m nine months pregnant and I can’t stand up for long,” Thomas, visibly shaken and crying, said in the video. “This white man comes up and says, ‘You lazy son of a b***h.’ He says, ‘You lazy son of a b***h, you need to go back where you came from.'”

I’m about to be very Transparent because this racism and hate is getting out of control! I feared for my life! Posted by Erica Thomas on Friday, July 19, 2019

WSB-TV reports Eric Sparkes showed up during an interview with Rep. Erica Thomas of Austell on Saturday, outside the Atlanta-area store where the incident occurred.

He denied making any racially charged comment .

Thomas confronted Sparkes in front of reporters and said he had “degraded and berated” her. She has told The Associated Press she notified police and will seek store video.

Thomas alluded to President Donald Trump’s attacks on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and accused the president of inciting hate.