News

Crews installing more bollards on the Las Vegas Strip

By:
Posted: May 26, 2019 / 11:20 PM PDT / Updated: May 28, 2019 / 06:14 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - After the Memorial Day weekend wraps up, a project aimed to protect pedestrians on the Las Vegas strip starts up again.

On Tuesday, crews will begin installing more than 3,000 bollards near the Mandalay Bay and Fashion Show Mall.

Darlene Melendez has the latest on this project.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News Stories

Trending Video

prev
next

Trending Video

  • Police arrest suspect in 2005 Henderson cold case

    Police arrest suspect in 2005 Henderson cold case

  • Man arrested, child died from blunt force injuries

    Man arrested, child died from blunt force injuries

  • Father arrested for incest and sexually assaulting teen daughter

    Father arrested for incest and sexually assaulting teen daughter

  • Sen. Cory Booker campaigns to younger crowd at Cheyenne High School

    Sen. Cory Booker campaigns to younger crowd at Cheyenne High School

  • Nevada moves into drought free territory

    Nevada moves into drought free territory

  • ONLY ON 8: Body camera video shows former Metro detective getting arrested for killing son-in-law

    ONLY ON 8: Body camera video shows former Metro detective getting arrested for killing son-in-law

  • 'Runnin' Rebel Caravan' on the move, Otzelberger engaging with community

    'Runnin' Rebel Caravan' on the move, Otzelberger engaging with community

  • Remembering Joe Yablonsky: A look back at the man who pummeled Las Vegas' mob

    Remembering Joe Yablonsky: A look back at the man who pummeled Las Vegas' mob

  • WEB EXTRA: Nevada drought outlook is at zero

    WEB EXTRA: Nevada drought outlook is at zero

  • Father convicted of sexually abusing own children given multiple life sentences, will spend at least 341 years behind bars

    Father convicted of sexually abusing own children given multiple life sentences, will spend at least 341 years behind bars

  • Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker

    Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker

  • Christopher Sena sentenced to 341 years in prison

    Christopher Sena sentenced to 341 years in prison

  • High-tech salon offers private pods, movies and Alexa

    High-tech salon offers private pods, movies and Alexa

  • Inspiring photo shows college grad standing in the fruit fields where her immigrant parents work

    Inspiring photo shows college grad standing in the fruit fields where her immigrant parents work

  • A private group says it's started building its own border wall using millions from GoFundMe campaign

    A private group says it's started building its own border wall using millions from GoFundMe campaign

  • 8 News Now Breve Informativo

    8 News Now Breve Informativo

  • Hombre mató a dos e hirió a 16 con un cuchillo en la ciudad japonesa de Kawasaki

    Hombre mató a dos e hirió a 16 con un cuchillo en la ciudad japonesa de Kawasaki

  • Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, May 28

    Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, May 28

  • CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara visits Good Day

    CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara visits Good Day

  • El dano causado por padres ausentes perdura por anos

    El dano causado por padres ausentes perdura por anos

  • IHOP planning to change name again

    IHOP planning to change name again

  • The Rhyolite Sound performs in studio

    The Rhyolite Sound performs in studio

  • Bollards being installed on the Strip

    Bollards being installed on the Strip

  • Say yes to neon

    Say yes to neon

  • Star Wars park opens Friday

    Star Wars park opens Friday

  • Art Classes for Kids is keeping children busy during the summer

    Art Classes for Kids is keeping children busy during the summer

  • Summer is coming

    Summer is coming

  • Refreshing cocktails for your Insta story at Juniper Lounge

    Refreshing cocktails for your Insta story at Juniper Lounge

  • Win a trip from Terrible Herbst's

    Win a trip from Terrible Herbst's

  • Tatoo'd America is a new pop-up Museum

    Tatoo'd America is a new pop-up Museum

  • Summer hair trends with Layla A Social Salon

    Summer hair trends with Layla A Social Salon

  • Sink your teeth into the Shark Reef Aquarium

    Sink your teeth into the Shark Reef Aquarium

  • Celebrating National Tap Day

    Celebrating National Tap Day

  • Rob Schneider visits Las Vegas Now

    Rob Schneider visits Las Vegas Now

  • The Best Dam BBQ Challenge is a family fun event

    The Best Dam BBQ Challenge is a family fun event

  • X Burlesque is celebrating their 17th anniversary

    X Burlesque is celebrating their 17th anniversary

  • James Corden discusses his recent stint in Vegas

    James Corden discusses his recent stint in Vegas

  • From cheese rolling to toe wrestling to cheese cutting

    From cheese rolling to toe wrestling to cheese cutting

  • All the details from the Best Dam BBQ Challenge

    All the details from the Best Dam BBQ Challenge

  • Carnell Johnson, the man known as "Golden Pipes"

    Carnell Johnson, the man known as "Golden Pipes"

  • Fight leads to shots being fired at Fashion Show Mall; customers, staff evacuated

    Fight leads to shots being fired at Fashion Show Mall; customers, staff evacuated

  • Restaurant manager caught on video yelling at workers in DTLV

    Restaurant manager caught on video yelling at workers in DTLV

  • Lake Mead goers met with cooler temps on Memorial Day

    Lake Mead goers met with cooler temps on Memorial Day

  • VIDEO: Rapper Meek Mills not allowed at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

    VIDEO: Rapper Meek Mills not allowed at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

  • Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, May 27th

    Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, May 27th

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Memorial Day traffic causes major backup on I-15 southbound

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Memorial Day traffic causes major backup on I-15 southbound

  • Davis Funeral Home holds special Memorial Day program to honor fallen service members

    Davis Funeral Home holds special Memorial Day program to honor fallen service members

  • Golden Knights talk of the town 1-year ago in Stanley Cup Final

    Golden Knights talk of the town 1-year ago in Stanley Cup Final

  • SWAT called in to assist with barricade near Torrey Pines and Harmon

    SWAT called in to assist with barricade near Torrey Pines and Harmon

  • 1,000 flags fly at Henderson's Field of Honor to remember military heroes

    1,000 flags fly at Henderson's Field of Honor to remember military heroes

  • 8 News Now Breve Informativo

    8 News Now Breve Informativo

  • Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Mon., May 27, 2019

    Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Mon., May 27, 2019

  • Cornerstone Park Memorial Day service

    Cornerstone Park Memorial Day service

  • Memorial Day services

    Memorial Day services

  • Memorial Day services

    Memorial Day services

  • 8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

  • 8 News Now at 11 p.m.

    8 News Now at 11 p.m.

  • 8 News Now at 6 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6 p.m.

  • Bollard installation project resumes on the strip this week

    Bollard installation project resumes on the strip this week

  • SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day

    SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Bobbie the Wonder Dog of Silverton
Bobbie the Wonder Dog of Silverton

Bobbie the Wonder Dog of Silverton

News /

Trending Stories