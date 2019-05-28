Crews installing more bollards on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS - After the Memorial Day weekend wraps up, a project aimed to protect pedestrians on the Las Vegas strip starts up again.
On Tuesday, crews will begin installing more than 3,000 bollards near the Mandalay Bay and Fashion Show Mall.
Darlene Melendez has the latest on this project.
-
Metro Police seek armed robbery suspectby Jessica Farkas / Feb 10, 2019
Metro Police need help identifiying one of two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon. It happened at a convenience store on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard.
Police said two suspects used a firearm and demanded money from the business' cash register. The suspect in the attached photos is described by police as a black female adult between the ages of 20 and 25. She is about 5'8" tall and has tattoos on her hands, chest, and back.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.Read the Full Article
-
Shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegasby Caroline Bleakley, Nia Wong / Oct 14, 2018
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and one injured in a shooting near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center. Two women and a man were killed. Another man was shot but transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and say there may have been a relationship between the shooter and the victims.Read the Full Article
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash on US 95 near Boulder Highwayby Sasha Loftis / Oct 13, 2018
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday evening.
This happened around 5:20 p.m. on US 95 near Boulder Highway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
A Ford Escape was driving south on the highway when the SUV's hood unlatched, they said. The driver reportedly tried to slow down with the rider of a Harvey Davidson motorcycle driving directly behind.Read the Full Article
