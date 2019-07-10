‘Boulevard Plaza’ announced as latest addition to The Boulevard Mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Remington Nevada is redeveloping approximately 17-acres of land on the southeast corner of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road adjacent to The Boulevard Mall.

The new retail project will be appropriately named, The Boulevard Plaza and will involve a total transformation of the 190,000+ square foot former Sears location along with the redevelopment of nearby vacant land to feature 4 new retail pads and adjacent in-line shops.

“There has not been any ground-up retail development in this area for quite some time. We know that this location holds a lot of potential with recent statistics revealing that it sees about 90,000 vehicles per day. Given our strategic proximity to the strip, UNLV, and Las Vegas Convention Center, we are hopeful that this redevelopment will serve as an economic catalyst for the Central Las Vegas community,” said David DelZotto, Remington Nevada Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Remington Nevada has not yet disclosed its intended use for the former 190,000+ square foot Sears building but hints that its new purpose will fill a unique need for the surrounding community members.

The Boulevard Plaza joins an already established complex of family-oriented attractions and shops including Galaxy Theatre, SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium, John’s Incredible Pizza Co. and much more.

Construction for The Boulevard Plaza will commence in summer 2020, with anticipated completion set for summer 2021.