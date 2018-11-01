Caesars Entertainment CEO Mark Frissora to step down in 2019

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation has announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Mark P. Frissora is leaving the company on Feb. 8, 2019.

Mr. Frissora said, "I have been privileged to lead this iconic Company and am proud of all that our team has accomplished. Together, we navigated a complex restructuring process. We have improved our margins significantly and created enterprise value which enabled the successful reorganization of our Caesars Entertainment Operating Company subsidiary. I am confident that the Company is well positioned to thrive and grow in the future. I am committed to maintaining stability and operating discipline during this transition."

The four members of the Compensation and Management Development Committee, as well as the Chairman of the Board, will work with a nationally recognized search firm to identify Mr. Frissora's successor.

"The Board of Directors thanks Mark for his instrumental role in leading the Company through a challenging period and setting Caesars on a course for sustained, long-term growth and value creation," said Jim Hunt, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Under Mark's leadership, the Company has significantly improved margins and profitability while simultaneously increasing customer and employee satisfaction. We are grateful for his leadership and numerous contributions and are optimistic for the future."