Carnell Johnson, the man known as "Golden Pipes" Carnell Johnson, the man known as "Golden Pipes" prev next

LAS VEGAS - How many local fans have been to Golden Knights games and heard Carnell Johnson belt out the national anthem?

Johnson is patriotic and passionate about his privilege to sing for all the fans before home games. The man known as "Golden Pipes" spoke to 8 News Now about the anthem and honor to sing for many in southern Nevada on Memorial Day.

8 News Now Reporter Kevaney Martin has the story.