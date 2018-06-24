Laughlin under water boil order
LAS VEGAS - Officials with the water district have ordered a Boil Water Notice for the town of Laughlin.
Below are the details of the notice:
BOIL WATER FOR DRINKING AND COOKING
- DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST
- Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
- To meet recommendations for a “Boil Water Order,” bring the water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and cool before using. Timing starts when the water starts to bubble. Cool the water then place it in clean containers for use or refrigerate.
- The water can be used for hand washing; however, additional disinfection such as hand sanitizer is recommended.
CURTAIL NON-ESSENTIAL WATER USE
- Laughlin residents and businesses take immediate steps to reduce water use.
- Shut off outdoor sprinklers and irrigation systems.
- Do not use water outdoors.
- Although the Big Bend Water District has reservoirs throughout the area, storage capacity is limited.
The notice is in effect from Thomas Edison Drive (west boundary) to Casino Drive (east boundary) to State Route 163 (north boundary) to Harrah’s Laughlin (south boundary).
Laughlin is a small town on the Colorado River about two hours south of Las Vegas.
It is not known when the water will be turned back on. We will bring you updates on the situation as they become available.
