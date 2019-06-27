CCSD assures undocumented students, families they won’t be reported to ICE

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In light of recent national news involving immigration enforcement, the Clark County School District is reminding undocumented students that CCSD schools are safe places for them and their families.

They feel that is important for all children to know that they have a constitutional right to a public education.

“Even though it is summer, we have students at schools participating in various programs and parents who are re-registering their students for next year. It is critical to me and the members of the Board of School Trustees that students and parents feel safe on our school campuses,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all our students and to focus on providing our students with a rich and rigorous education. By reinforcing our commitment to all CCSD families, we are staying true as a community to work as one team with one goal to make CCSD number one for kids.”

A CCSD resolution remains in effect from 2017, when the Board of School Trustees reinforced the district’s commitment to students regardless of immigration status. CCSD does not report undocumented immigrants to authorities, nor does CCSD ever ask students or parents about their immigration status.

The resolution aimed to reassure students and families that their privacy would continue to be protected and that all students would continue to receive a quality education.

More details may be found in English at wehaverights.us and in Spanish at wehaverights.us/spanish.

For more information about CCSD, visit ccsd.net.