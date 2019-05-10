CCSD Police arrest 20-year-old for lewdness with minor, other charges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

LAS VEGAS - Clark County School District Police Department have arrested a 20-year-old male from Sunrise Mountain High School.

Nik’olas Clater was arrested Thursday and is facing one count of lewdness with a minor, one count of luring a minor and one count of statutory sexual seduction.

Police say the arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated back in February at Sunrise Mountain High School after a report of inappropriate contact with a student.

Clater had been working with an athletic team on campus since January 2019 and is not an employee of CCSD. He is no longer allowed on campus upon the initiation of the investigation, according to investiagtors.

Following his arrest, Clater was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

A Video from CCSD Police Department regarding the arrest is available on the department’s Facebook page.

8 News Now will have updates on this devleoping story.