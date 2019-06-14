CCSD staff and parents voice anger, disappointment at school board meeting

More than 150 people packed Thursday night’s school board meeting to discuss the district’s recent announcement to cut 170 dean positions in the Clark County School District.

“You sit and you ignore us and we have been screaming from the top of our lungs,” said one teacher.

Most parents and staff say the decision to cut dean positions from the Clark County School District was a wrong move.

“I handle athletics, clubs, I handle the facilities in the school, I was responsible for transportation,” said Cristal Boisseau, Dean of Students at Shadow Ridge High School.

If the district did not cut dean positions, magnet programs, athletics, transportation and performing art programs would have been at risk.

“As your executive officer and superintendent, I’ve had to make some very tough decisions to improve the outcome that will bring not only fiscal stability to the district but also improve educational outcomes for students,” said Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Along with the loss of dean positions, $7 million was also cut from the central office.

“I thought it was really unfair because there’s a lot of deans that rely on their jobs to support their families, but it’s also really not fair to the students,” said student Chelsea Guerrero.

The Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees said they plan to file a complaint with the state alleging the district broke open meeting laws when they made the decision to cut jobs.

School board trustees say despite the rumors, no vote was held regarding the decision to eliminate the dean positions. The superintendent has the authority to cut jobs.

Many parents say they are concerned the move will impact student safety in the Fall. Dr. Jesus Jara says he is meeting with principals on Friday to start implementing a new school safety plan for next school year.