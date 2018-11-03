Celebs stump in Nevada to show support for candidates on both sides of the aisle Video

LAS VEGAS - Prominent politicians and a few big celebrities made stops in the Las Vegas Valley Friday, to push people to the polls on Nevada's last day of early voting.

Democrats held a rally downtown to support U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen while Republicans gathered at Stoney's Rockin' Country to stump for Congressional Candidate Danny Tarkanian.

Each side of the aisle brought effort and excitement as crowds gathered to show their support.

"It gets people more aware I think and more excited," rally attendee Andrew Lane said.

"We’re going to take care of America first," Donald Trump Junior chanted.

Late Night host and Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to speak to everyone, pushing them to the polls.

"I couldn't live with myself if I didn't pitch in and help," Kimmel told 8 News Now.

Former Fox News host and TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle also joined Donald Trump Junior to talk to lively crowds across the state.

Find somebody you don’t like," Congressional Candidate Danny Tarkanian said. "Make friends with them for four days and get them out to the poll to vote."

Las Vegas native and Lead singer of The Killers, Brandon Flowers, also performed for U.S. Senate Candidate Jacky Rosen.

"There’s a couple vans over there," Rosen said as she pointed in the direction of the vans. "If you haven’t voted, we will drive you there, and we will bring you back."

No matter their views, everyone had the same message; Get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

"I don’t want to wake up on Wednesday morning and think 'man I wish we had one more rally,'" Trump Junior said. "Man I wish we made one more phone call, man I wish I drug one more person because that’s how tight it can be."

"If you want to call yourself an American you have to vote," Kimmel added. "I mean that's the rule, it's not asking too much."

All of the stars hope their words will help everyone stand up and bring change at the ballot box.

Just go out and vote and now," rally attendee Zach Klor said. "It's more important than ever."

"Take your heads out of your phones and vote," Kimmel said.