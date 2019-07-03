Charity fireworks stands hit by armed robbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for a pair of armed robbers who have stolen from charity firework stands this week on the valley’s west side.

Two stands have been robbed since Monday; one at Charleston and Durango, the other at Charleston and Rainbow. Police believe the same suspects are behind both robberies. In each case, a man showed a gun and demanded cash, before taking off in a vehicle.

Both robbers are described as Hispanic men, between 20-25 years old, with a medium to heavy build. One man also has several facial piercings. Metro Police say the men used two different getaway vehicles. One is a silver, four-door sedan with black rims, a sunroof, and a rear spoiler. The other is a dark gray SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or can give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.