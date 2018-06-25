News

City of Las Vegas is finally getting single-stream recycling.

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 10:22 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 10:22 AM PDT

Las Vegas - While cities like North Las Vegas and Henderson have long been on the single cart recycling system, Las Vegas residents are finally getting rid of their small red, white, and blue bins. Sherry Swensk talks with Republic Services about the program.

