Community holds vigil for 11-year-old killed in shooting

LAS VEGAS - Tonight the valley came together to support a North Las Vegas family suffering a devastating loss. A vigil was held in front of the home where 11- year- old Angie Erives was killed in a tragic shooting.

North Las Vegas police say on Thursday night a group of people fired several rounds into the home. Investigators are calling it a case of mistaken identity and possibly gang related.

Today we've also learned one of those suspects has died after he was shot by a neighbor while fleeing. Darlene Melendez has more on how the community is helping the family heal.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family with expenses. Click on the link if you would like to donate. https://www.gofundme.com/angelina-taken-too-soon