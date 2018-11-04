News

Community holds vigil for 11-year-old killed in shooting

By:

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 11:18 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 11:18 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Tonight the valley came together to support a North Las Vegas family suffering a devastating loss. A vigil was held in front of the home where 11- year- old Angie Erives was killed in a tragic shooting.

North Las Vegas police say on Thursday night a group of people fired several rounds into the home. Investigators are calling it a case of mistaken identity and possibly gang related.

Today we've also learned one of those suspects has died after he was shot by a neighbor while fleeing. Darlene Melendez has more on how the community is helping the family heal.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family with expenses. Click on the link if you would like to donate.  https://www.gofundme.com/angelina-taken-too-soon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected