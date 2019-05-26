Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom' Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom' prev next

LAS VEGAS - Hundreds of community members have come together to celebrate "Joy Prom".

The prom for teenagers and adults with cognitive and physical impairments is happening at the M Resort in Henderson. The event is an intentional opportunity to further the common good in society by uniting community and celebrating uniqueness.

8 News Now reporter Darlene Melendez has the story.

Here is the link if you are interested in volunteering

http://joypromlasvegas.org