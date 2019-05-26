News

Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

Posted: May 25, 2019 / 06:16 PM PDT / Updated: May 25, 2019 / 11:14 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Hundreds of community members have come together to celebrate "Joy Prom".

The prom for teenagers and adults with cognitive and physical impairments is happening at the M Resort in Henderson. The event is an intentional opportunity to further the common good in society by uniting community and celebrating uniqueness. 

8 News Now reporter Darlene Melendez has the story.

 

Here is the link if you are interested in volunteering 

http://joypromlasvegas.org

More Stories