Murky, green pool kept police from finding missing boy sooner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who drowned in a swimming pool over the weekend as 8-year-old Jacob Cameron Davis of Las Vegas.

His cause of death is listed as accidental drowning.

Davis was reported missing hours before he was discovered unresponsive in the family’s backyard pool. Police say they did not see the boy on their first look at the pool because it was so murky and had a mossy green film over it.

Investigators say the boy was autistic and walked away from his home on Palm Grove Drive, near East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Street. He died on his birthday.

Neighbors 8 News NOW spoke with say they were trying to help the family find the boy.

“I thought that somebody did not protect him enough,” said Urban Campbell Livingood Jr., neighbor.

Urban Campbell Livingwood has lived in the area since 1993. Despite his many years in the neighborhood, he says he never saw little Jacob.

“I really didn’t know a kid was living in that house,” Livingood said. “It was a family that kept to themselves quite a bit. I’ve seen the father in the garage working on his car; never saw the mother before.”

Livingood realized something was wrong when police knocked on his door Saturday evening.

“They were looking for a little boy without his shirt with red shorts on and they said he was missing in this neighborhood,” he said.

Livingood says they were checking backyards of all of the neighbors.

“I opened the door for him, and they checked the pool equipment, and there’s a storage building over in the corner they checked both places and the rest of the yard,” Livingood said.

The coroner ruled the cause of Jacob’s death as drowning and the manner was ruled accidental. However, Metro’s abuse and neglect team is looking into the situation.