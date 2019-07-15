Coroner identifies construction worker killed over weekend







LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A construction worker who was killed when working on a new patio has been identified as 35-year-old Wilfrido Simon-Perez, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner has not released a cause of death, at this time.

Metro police say Simon-Perez was working on the construction of a new patio structure at a private residence when it collapsed.

It’s unknown why the structure collapsed while worker was underneath it. Other workers began removing the debris and discovered the male worker deceased.

OSHA has been contacted and will be investigating





