Coroner IDs woman killed in crash that left 4 children hospitalized

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) — The Clark County coroner has identified the woman who died in yesterday’s crash on Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard as 56-year-old Rose Mary Modica.

According to officers, the woman lost control of her vehicle in a construction area and hit three other vehicles.

Four children, ages 10, 9, 4, and 2, were transported to the hospital following the crash with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

Neither Modica or any of the children were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

