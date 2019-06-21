Coroner: Toddler had heroin, fentanyl in system at time of death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County coroner’s office says 19-month-old Myla Byrne died of an accidental drug overdose on April 13.

According to their investigation, Myla was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after she was found unresponsive inside of a home at 6555 Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 12:50 p.m. that day. The coroner says she had heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

A Division of Family Services report shows that Myla’s family had a report filed with Child Protective Services in 2016 regarding a different child. That case was closed with no recommendation of further action.

At this time, it’s unclear whether anyone is in custody in connection to Myla’s death.