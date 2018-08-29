Crime Tracker 8: 420 robberies and burglaries reported in the past week Video

LAS VEGAS - According to CrimeMapping.com, there have been as many as 420 robberies and burglaries in the Valley within the past week.

Paul Scott lives near Westcliff Drive and Cimarron Road. He's heard about the amount of break-ins and robberies that have recently happened. A package was stolen from his house a few weeks ago.

"They snuck around the house, staying out of the view of the camera, ducked down, grabbed it and ran," Scott said.

A man stole Scott's Amazon package right off of his front doorstep. He was able to capture him on surveillance camera.

"It really bothered me that somebody would sneak up and just take it like that," Scott said.

Scott calls his house a smart home. He gets notifications on his phone whenever someone is nearby.

He also has several cameras outside with one having a two way audio and live feed. So if anything does happen, he knows while posting the "porch pirate" video on the Nextdoor app.

"Several of my neighbors have reached out and said that they've seen that same guy steal stuff from their patio," he said.

Scott hopes better communication and more security will be the solution to stopping crooks.