When your child inappropriately appears on social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The 8 News Now Community Pride Special took a close in-depth look at internet threats posed to everyone -- no matter their age. From cyber jobs to cyber warfare -- the issue is so broad, it has gotten the attention of lawmakers on capitol hill.

Increasingly foreign hackers are targeting businesses and local governments across the country and holding their computer systems hostage. Earlier this year, the City of Baltimore suffered $18 million in damages after hackers seized their systems.