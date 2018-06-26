Deadly crash serves as reminder about ATV safety Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: GoFundMe page [ + - ] Video

LAS VEGAS - An ATV crash that killed a 16-year-old teenager is a reminder of the risks when riding All Terrain Vehicles.

Alejandro Renteria was a passenger when police say the ATV he was riding hit a large hole in the ground before going airborne. The 15-year-old female driver is expected to survive.

Renteria is described as a talented young musician, full of life. He was the lead singer of a Mexican music group called "Clave 702."

The crash that claimed his life happened just before 9 Sunday night in the desert area near the Clark County wetlands on the far east side of town.

The desert area has a lot of hills and can pose a greater danger for inexperience riders.

Tire marks can be seen just about everywhere in the desert area behind the Clark County wetlands.This is the area where police say Renteria died in an ATV crash Sunday night.

"My heart and everybody's hearts and prayers go out to the family that this happened to," said Rick Wyatt, American Adventure Tours.

Wyatt has been riding nearly all his life and says there are several factors that go into off-roading safely.

He says, everything from having the proper equipment including helmets, gloves, and goggles to knowing where to ride. He says it's also important to know how to ride.

Off-road vehicles have several warning stickers including one that says no one under the age of 16 should be behind the wheel.

"All off road vehicles have this warning. Every single one of them," he said.

Police have not said if the teenagers were wearing helmets and if they were on a two seater ATV. Alejandro Renteria is being remembered for his love of music and charismatic personality. There is a GoFundMe page to help Renteria's family pay for his funeral.