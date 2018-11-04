POLICE: Man shot, killed while walking with GF on Lake Mead Boulevard Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Officers are responding to a fatal shooting that occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lake Mead Boulevard and J Street.

Police say that a black male in his 20s was shot several times while walking westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard with his girlfriend. The girlfriend was unharmed and is currently being interviewed by detectives. There was also another person grazed by a bullet and they are currently speaking to detectives from a local hospital.

Witness statements say the shooter walked up behind the man and began firing, leading officers to believe that this was a targeted attack. The Gang Unit is currently at the scene and police confirmed that the victim was armed at the time of the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black male, but no other information is known at this point.

Officers have closed streets in the area as they are wrapping up their investigation and expect Lake Mead Boulevard between H and J streets to reopen shortly.

This is a developing situation.