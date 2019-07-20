DISCOVERY Children’s Museum, in “What’s Cool at School”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – A makerspace is a place where children can tinker, build, and create. The first large scale, original makerspace in our community, and in the country, is at Discovery Children’s Museum.

The environment is encouraging curiosity and inspiring children to try and build something new.

Discovery Lab makerspace offers kids a tangible experience with a variety of technologies including 3D printing, laser cutting, pottery, and screen printing.

Maker Space Educator Kyra Lehtinen describes it as, “Putting the power in their hands, so they can feel capable to invent it.”

During 8 News Now visit, kids were in the 3D print workshop making keychains. Fifth grader Ryan Robinson loved the process, “I would describe it as more than play. It’s building stuff and having fun.”

The goal is to inspire a willingness to try something new – helping children take an active role in what is a very hands-on process. It’s also a chance to exercise creativity while taking a break from a piping hot summer and, it’s for the whole family.

According to Lehtinen, “The way the workshops are designed are to be a little more difficult so the parents can be there. You guys can work together, learn together. We have a different type of workshop we’re doing every month.”

Future workshops include string art, iconic mouse ears, pillow sewing, and creating art out of old Vinyl records! At the culmination of this camp, students will have learned how a 3D printer works – they’re shown how to develop shapes and sizes on design software – and you take home what you create.

Whether it’s designing in three dimension, or making wooden shapes with a laser cutter, or using the kiln to fire their creations educators observe the moment when it just clicks.

Lehtinen walked us through an example of that moment, “When they were listening they were like really focusing and listening, all of a sudden as soon as I started showing the machine working they were like….whoa….I can do that! That’s the big click that happened with them….and they were only 4!”

For viewers that want to take part in this experience: Admission to the workshops is $6 for general admission, and $3 for museum members.

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is located at 360 Promenade Place, near the Smith Center.