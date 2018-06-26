Driver killed in southwest valley crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A driver was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision with an 18 wheeler in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley.

Metro Police report a driver collided with a truck at the intersection of Rainbow and Robindale, at 4:10 a.m. Several units from the Clark County Fire Department responded on scene following initial reports the driver was trapped inside the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police did not immediately say what caused the crash and did not release the names of either driver involved. Metro detectives were expected to update reporters between 6:30-8:00 a.m.