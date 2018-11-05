Drug-related argument leads to shooting near Rancho, Gowan
Las Vegas police say a verbal argument between two groups over drugs led to a shooting in the 3500 block of Trilogy Drive, near Rancho Drive and Gowan Road, around 1:30 p.m.
They say the shooter exited a residence on Trilogy Drive with a handgun and began shooting at the individuals arguing in the street. Two people were shot and transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooter was taken into custody by police and detectives are still in the midst of their investigation.
