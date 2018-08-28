EA Sports cancels 'Madden' competitions, including Las Vegas finals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - EA Sports has announced it is canceling the remaining Madden qualifiers following the deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday.

Two people were killed during the attack at the video game tournament.

The qualifiers were to be held in three cities with the main event scheduled in October in Las Vegas. That competition has also been canceled.

EA Sports CEO, Andrew Wilson released a statement which said, in part: