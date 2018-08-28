EA Sports cancels 'Madden' competitions, including Las Vegas finals
LAS VEGAS - EA Sports has announced it is canceling the remaining Madden qualifiers following the deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday.
Two people were killed during the attack at the video game tournament.
The qualifiers were to be held in three cities with the main event scheduled in October in Las Vegas. That competition has also been canceled.
EA Sports CEO, Andrew Wilson released a statement which said, in part:
We’ve all been deeply affected by what took place in Jacksonville. This is the first time we’ve had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature. Please take time to support each other through this challenging time.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
