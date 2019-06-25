Wall Street analyst: North Las Vegas’ credit gets boost; it’s back at pre-recession levels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Back from the brink of bankruptcy: New reports have Wall Street analysts rating North Las Vegas’ credit at pre-recession levels. With a $152 million in structural debt to a $7 million budget hole for that year, along with a $17 million deficit projected for the following year, six years ago, the City of North Las Vegas found itself on the brink of insolvency.

“It was frightening; it was worrisome,” said Pamela Goynes-Brown, the Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Las Vegas. “We were like ‘what are we going to do for our city?’ But in my opinion, failure was just not an option.”

During that time, the state was threatening to take over running the city.

“We made the decision that North Las Vegas was going to win,” said Mayor John Lee, North Las Vegas mayor. “We had won our whole lives; we had enjoyed our community here, and we were not going to allow ourselves to be the one that gave the charter back.”

North Las Vegas isn’t the only city that had financial troubles coming out of the recession: Think of Stockton, California or Detroit and that entire area. But what is unique about North Las Vegas is the speed at which the city has recovered.

