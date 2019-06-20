EMOTIONAL VIDEO: Las Vegas families who’ve lost children due to drunk drivers speak out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released a powerfully emotional video featuring the parent who’ve lost their children due to crashes involving drunk drivers.

Don't Be a Killer! Stay Safe — Don't Drink & Drive. Devastated Families Speak Out!Every traffic death is tragic, but especially when the victims are kids. Today, members of LVMPD's Traffic Bureau took part in a Traffic Safety Forum at UNLV where we shared this powerful video. Please watch, share, and take action to make our roadways less dangerous. Drunk, drugged, reckless driving must stop, or else the killing will continue.Featured in the video are:Briejet and Jose Echenique — Parents of 8 year old Levi Echenique.Courtney Kaplan — Mother of 18 year old Mikey Sigler.Steve Meriwether — Father of 18 year old Garrett Meriwether.All of these tragic deaths could have been prevented. Don't drink & drive! Obey all traffic laws. It's not rocket science, it's common sense!LVMPD Traffic Posted by LVMPD on Thursday, June 20, 2019

In the caption of the video, LVMPD reminds everyone that drinking and driving deaths are preventable and these senseless incidents.

Metro also listed the families that took part in the video and the names of the children they lost: