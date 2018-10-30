Ex-mob boss Whitey Bulger killed in West Virginia prison

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Notorious Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, who was once one of America's most wanted fugitives, was killed in a West Virginia prison Tuesday.

Bulger, 89, had just been moved to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log had listed Bulger as an inmate there early Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon he was no longer there.

Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City. Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

Whitey Bulger as he was arrested by the FBI, June 22, 2011. Bulger is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders.

8 News Now I-Team reporter George Knapp did a few stories on Whitey Bulger over the years.