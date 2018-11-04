EXCLUSIVE: Mother of 11-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas shooting speaks to 8NewsNOW Video

The mother of 11-year-old Angie Erives, who was the victim of a senseless shooting in North Las Vegas, is speaking to 8NewsNOW about her family's tragedy.

Police say a 2017 silver Nissan Altima containing several suspects fired gunshots into a residence on 6700 Courtney Michelle Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Angie was shot while she was in the kitchen of her home located near the intersection of E. Deer Springs Way and N. Lawrence Street. Angie was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, police said.

Those wanting to help Angie's family with funeral expenses go here.




