Family remembers mother killed, found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Described by family as a woman who “loved to be a mom,” 29-year-old Natalie Carbajal was found shot dead and burned in the desert near 7 Magic Mountains on July 4. On Friday, Carbajal’s family visited and placed candles and a religious cross at the site where her charred remains were discovered.

“We don’t want this type of person out there doing this again,” said Diana Yera, the victim’s aunt.

Yera’s family believes Carbajal’s death was domestic violence-related, but they declined to comment any further because the investigation was still an open case.

After the family learned of Carbajal’s death, the 29-year-old’s mother died of stage 4 cancer a day later. The family’s trying to cope with two tragedies.

“She heard what had happened. She cried like a mother would cry for her child, and she went unconscious after that and passed,” Yera said. “We got the news on Thursday, and she passed away [on] Friday night.”

Yera says before she died Carbajal had become a new mother. She leaves behind a 3-month-old child.

“She loved to be a mom. All she wanted was to be a mom, Yera said. “That’s all she wanted, you know? She got her wish.”

Carbajal’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral arrangements. Those wanting to donate can go here.